Sunday Apr 18 2021
Web Desk

James Viscount Severn set to take on certain Prince Philip role

Web Desk

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

With the death of Prince Philip, there is a large void that is needed to be filled by The Firm.

The late Duke of Edinburgh’s life was full of service to the public for most of his 73 year marriage to the Queen.

One of the more personal roles that was described about him was "chief burger flipper" at barbeques.

It seems that one royal family member is set to take on the grill who is Philip’s grandson James Viscount Severn, Prince Edward and Sophie’s 13-year-old son.

James is thought to be the Queen favourite grandson due to the teen’s skill for fly-fishing.

The youngster also impressed his family with his burger-flipping skills, which was something formerly done by the late Duke of Edinburgh.

A royal source told The Sun in 2019, when James was 11: "[James is] rather good at flipping burgers and liked to get fully involved whenever there was a family barbecue at Balmoral.

"That used to be Prince Philip’s domain, but is less so these days."

