Sunday Apr 18 2021
Kim Kardashian sends love to Kourtney Kardashian on her 42nd birthday

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Kim Kardashian sends love to Kourtney Kardashian on her 42nd birthday

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian showered love on elder sister Kourtney Kardashian on her 42nd birthday, saying “I love you too the end of time and beyond”.

Sharing sweet throwback photos with Kourtney, Kim wrote “Happy Birthday to my Armenian Queen @kourtneykardash!”.

“The person on this planet I’ve known the longest! The person that will try any beauty treatment with me LOL about Kourt...There’s NO ONE like you! You always know what you want in this life and will never conform to what others ideals are and I admire that so much! You always stick up for what’s right and have become the best therapist a girl could ask for!.”

“I love you too the end of time and beyond! Have the best birthday, you deserve it all!!!,” Kim Kardashian further said.

