Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker reveals how much he loves Kourtney Kardashian, shares loved-up photos to mark her birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Travis Barker surprised her ladylove Kourtney Kardashian as he shared a series of loved-up photos with a heartwarming caption to mark her 42nd birthday on Sunday (April 18).

The Blink-182 rocker showered the reality star in flowers to mark her auspicious day in style. He designed a special art installation hung above the flowers to mark the occasion.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, Travis totally described his love for Kourtney as he shared a series of loved-up photos with her and wrote a heartwarming caption: 'YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD: HAPPY BIRTHDAY'

The warmest post includes photos of the couple hugging and holding hands, as well as a shot of Barker touching Kardashian's ankle.

Kourtney, as expected, was over the moon and could not control her feelings after receiving such a pleasant and precious gift from her boyfriend as she quickly shared it to her Instagram story.

The Scott Disick's ex is said to be "really happy" with Travis, who always wanted to spend most of his time with the reality star.

He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. The mother of three is also happy with him and having a lot of fun. 

Travis Barker and Kourtney's relationship is reportedly going strong, and the Blink-182 drummer has been treating the reality star like a queen as she appears to be.

