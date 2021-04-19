Britney Spears reassures fans she is doing okay amid the pandemic

Britney Spears responded to the most frequently asked question, 'Are you okay?'

Britney Spears is trying her best to reassure her fans that her mental health is completely fine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 39-year-old singer took part in an Instagram QnA with fans wherein she responded to the most frequently asked question, “Are you okay?”

“Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children,” insisted Spears.

“I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself,” she added.

Spears also addressed the question as to why she randomly uploaded a picture of a red refrigerator on Instagram.

“Honestly I just thought it was cool,” she said, adding that it did not have a hidden meaning. “I thought it was vintage, it was red and just really cool.”

The performer also answered fans who asked her about any potential dizzy spells from “spinning in my living room.”

“Yes, I get extremely dizzy,” she answered, “but I’m a dancer so as long as I have a focus point for my head, as I turn as long as I keep finding that spot, usually in the end it’s not as bad.”