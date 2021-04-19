Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary 'closer than ever' after daughter's birth

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

'Having a baby has brought Emma Stone, Dave McCary closer in a way they never expected'

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have grown closer to each other than before after welcoming their first daughter. 

According to sources close to the couple, “Having a baby has brought them closer in a way they never expected."

The insider added that the 35-year-old director is “hands-on and helping with their daughter.”

Meanwhile, Stone has been “very low-key and has asked people to just respect their privacy during this time,” the insider said.

“Emma has been at home with her husband and the baby," they added. 

Rumours of a plausible romance betwen the La La Land actress star and McCary first started circulating in June 2017.

They announced their engagement in December 2019 when he posted an Instagram photo of Stone showing off her ring.

However, they had to postpone their wedding in 2020 amid the pandemic and instead found out they are going to become parents. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Annette’, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, to open Cannes film festival

‘Annette’, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, to open Cannes film festival
Reason why Prince Harry reunited with William, Kate at Prince Philip's funeral

Reason why Prince Harry reunited with William, Kate at Prince Philip's funeral
ACM Awards 2021 winners: See if your favourite made it to the list

ACM Awards 2021 winners: See if your favourite made it to the list

Queen’s lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey knew Prince Philip behind closed doors

Queen’s lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey knew Prince Philip behind closed doors
Matthew McConaughey’s chances of becoming Texas governor escalate after new poll

Matthew McConaughey’s chances of becoming Texas governor escalate after new poll
Queen no longer to go by sweet nickname after Prince Philip's death

Queen no longer to go by sweet nickname after Prince Philip's death

Experts decode Queen's ‘heartbreakingly devastating’ body language at Philip’s funeral

Experts decode Queen's ‘heartbreakingly devastating’ body language at Philip’s funeral
Queen set to receive majority of Prince Philip's £10million wealth

Queen set to receive majority of Prince Philip's £10million wealth
Prince Charles, William to decide 'future of monarchy' in summit without Harry

Prince Charles, William to decide 'future of monarchy' in summit without Harry

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara receives COVID-19 vaccine

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara receives COVID-19 vaccine

Demi Lovato puts frozen yogurt shop on blast for promoting 'disordered eating'

Demi Lovato puts frozen yogurt shop on blast for promoting 'disordered eating'
Damian Lewis pens touching tribute to late wife Helen McCrory

Damian Lewis pens touching tribute to late wife Helen McCrory

Latest

view all