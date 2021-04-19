Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary 'closer than ever' after daughter's birth

'Having a baby has brought Emma Stone, Dave McCary closer in a way they never expected'

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have grown closer to each other than before after welcoming their first daughter.



According to sources close to the couple, “Having a baby has brought them closer in a way they never expected."

The insider added that the 35-year-old director is “hands-on and helping with their daughter.”

Meanwhile, Stone has been “very low-key and has asked people to just respect their privacy during this time,” the insider said.

“Emma has been at home with her husband and the baby," they added.

Rumours of a plausible romance betwen the La La Land actress star and McCary first started circulating in June 2017.

They announced their engagement in December 2019 when he posted an Instagram photo of Stone showing off her ring.

However, they had to postpone their wedding in 2020 amid the pandemic and instead found out they are going to become parents.