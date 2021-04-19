Prince Harry radiated anger for the Firm at Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry has reportedly not forgiven the royals for their alleged past discretions and is holding onto anger for royals despite Prince Philip’s passing.



This claim was brought forward by royal author and expert Tom Bower and during his interview with Express he touched upon the potential of reconciliation and was quoted saying, "Cynics may call it stage management."

"The evidence suggests that after a year’s separation, Harry’s anger towards his family has not evaporated. The funeral is unlikely to have cured his antagonism."