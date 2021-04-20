Chrissy Teigen reveals a kind stranger helped her after she lost child

American model Chrissy Teigen revealed she had a defining moment after losing her son Jack as the television personality said she got it with the help of a kind stranger.

The 35-year-old Cravings entrepreneur unfolded her journey of teaming up with RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association and Ferring Pharmaceuticals to launch a campaign called Fertility Out Loud. In an interview with TODAY, the model revealed the episode where a kind stranger pushed her to keep sharing her experience with pregnancy loss and fertility struggles.

It happened after Chrissy Teigen and Legend suffered in vitro fertilization (IVF) pregnancy loss at around 20 weeks in late September.

“There was one moment that really struck me, and that was being at the grocery store and somebody just quietly laying flowers in my cart,” Teigen told Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer.

“I realized that there’s so many women that don’t get this kind of attention because you just don’t know that it happened to them.”

“They’re living through this privately and quietly, and it just was a big moment for me where I realized that I could be this person that people could see and look up to as somebody that had a platform, where their stories were going to be recognized. For me, that was a very defining moment," she explained the big milestone moment.

The model shared her pain on Instagram after she lost the child.

Chrissy also told the incident in an essay published on Medium last year. “The worst part is knowing there are so many women that won’t get these quiet moments of joy from strangers,” she wrote. “I beg you to please share your stories and to please be kind to those pouring their hearts out. Be kind in general, as some won’t pour them out at all.”



Launching the Fertility Out Loud campaign on Monday, Teigen said in a statement, “Oftentimes, what kept me going through my IVF journey was the support I received from family, friends, and the fertility community.”

“And now I want to offer my support in return. I want to make sure anyone struggling knows that they are not alone, and I want to encourage them to embrace their fertility out loud and speak up to find the help they need.”

“There's no shame in sharing your story and advocating for yourself," Teigen added.