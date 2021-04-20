Gigi Hadid takes fans inside her farm blooming in spring

Gigi Hadid shared a few glimpses of her spell-bounding estate on Instagram on Tuesday

Gigi Hadid's farm in Pennsylvania is blooming in all its glory in the spring season.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few glimpses of her spell-bounding estate.

In her collection of photos, cherry blossom trees flourishing can be seen as a masked up Gigi stands beneath it.

She holds up her baby daughter Khai in the second picture, with the latter bundled up in warm clothes.

The mother-daughter duo can be seen soaking in the spring sunshine warmly, while enjoying the scenic views at the farm.

Check out Gigi's post here

Gigi Hadid welcomed her first daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik in October last year.

The couple have been raising their little one at the farm since then.