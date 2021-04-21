Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish finds boyfriend in Matthew Tyler Vorce?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

American music superstar Billie Eilish is said to have entered a relationship with her rumoured actor beau Matthew Tyler Vorce.

The 19-year-old music sensation was photographed enjoying coffee with Vorce in Santa Barbara, California over the weekend. The pair was given company by the “I Love You” singer’s dog, Shark.

The seven-time Grammy-winner, who is famous for her changing hair colours also, sported a Snoop Dogg hoodie with matching biker shorts. While, 29-year-old Vorcea rocked teal crewneck, ripped jeans and a Liverpool F.C. cap.

Matthew Tyler Vorce has “Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?” and “Little Monsters” on his acting credentials.

The two were seen snuggling to each other as in one of the photos Billie Eilish can be seen resting her head on Vorce’s shoulder with his hand rested around her shoulder.

The rumour regarding Billie Eilish's new relationship comes after she emerged from her previous relationship with rapper Brandon Q Adams in 2019. The singer mentioned him as Q in her Apple TV+ documentary, “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry."

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Billie posted her smiling picture with the caption "things are comingggg".


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez's glow and smile are priceless in new share on social media

Jennifer Lopez's glow and smile are priceless in new share on social media
Rihanna lavishes money to buy a next door house in Beverly Hills

Rihanna lavishes money to buy a next door house in Beverly Hills
Beyonce treats fans with chic looks photos on social media

Beyonce treats fans with chic looks photos on social media
Kendall Jenner wins appeal against man who threatened to kill her

Kendall Jenner wins appeal against man who threatened to kill her
Queen's 95th birthday to be a low-key event in wake of her husband Prince Philip's death

Queen's 95th birthday to be a low-key event in wake of her husband Prince Philip's death
Riz Ahmed proposed wife Fatima Mirza during Scrabble game to impress her

Riz Ahmed proposed wife Fatima Mirza during Scrabble game to impress her
Kendall Jenner flashes toned abs while having dinner in Malibu

Kendall Jenner flashes toned abs while having dinner in Malibu
Katie Price engaged to her boyfriend Carl Woods after whirlpool romance

Katie Price engaged to her boyfriend Carl Woods after whirlpool romance
New Mortal Kombat movie brings fantasy violence to screens

New Mortal Kombat movie brings fantasy violence to screens
Queen Elizabeth mourns death of close friend after Prince Philip's funeral

Queen Elizabeth mourns death of close friend after Prince Philip's funeral

Gigi Hadid shares cute photos of daughter Khai as baby turns seven months old

Gigi Hadid shares cute photos of daughter Khai as baby turns seven months old
Riz Ahmed's 'Sound of Metal' puts rare spotlight on deaf culture

Riz Ahmed's 'Sound of Metal' puts rare spotlight on deaf culture

Latest

view all