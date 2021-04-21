Prince Harry snubbed by many top royals during his visit to UK

Prince Harry, who is still in the UK after attending the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip on Saturday, reportedly experienced 'a great deal of frostiness' from many of his relatives on his trip to his hometown.

The Duke of Sussex - who was spotted chatting with Prince William and Kate Middleton after the farewell service of the Duke of Edinburgh - has not received the warmest responses from other royals, according to some royal experts and commentators.



A media outlet, citing experts, claimed: "Ironically the only one who has expressed any sympathy towards him is Prince Andrew. As far as the others are concerned, there is a deep sense of protection towards the Queen and resentment towards Harry.

Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie all failed to acknowledge Queen's grandson before or during the funeral service, according to the paper.



Several royal experts and critics have claimed that 'there is little sympathy in the palace for Prince Harry after what he and Meghan said on Oprah.'



There are also reports that Prince Harry had crucial talks with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles after Prince Philips funeral. Meghan's sweetheart also went for a crunch walk with the Prince of Wales.