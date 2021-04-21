Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
Angelina Jolie reveals hardest part of her shooting for new thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Angelina Jolie did many difficult scenes while filming 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' as she even had to hold her breath underwater for a scene during the shooting.

 The 45-year-old actress stars in Taylor Sheridan's survival thriller as Hannah, a brusque, no-nonsense firefighter tasked with protecting a shell-shocked 12-year-old (Finn Little).

The versatile actress revealed that the hardest par of her shooting. As Hannah reluctantly guides the young boy through the Montana wilderness, Jolie found it difficult to suppress her own parental instincts.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife told EW with a laugh: "My character is not maternal by nature. Sometimes Taylor would correct me because my behavior towards a child was different from [Hannah's] behavior towards a child. It took me a little bit to treat [Little] badly, but I got there!"

'Those Who Wish Me Dead' marks Jolie's long-awaited return to action heroism after stacking her career with stunt-heavy flicks like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Wanted, and Salt.

The mother-of-six has spent much of the past few years directing dramas like Unbroken and First They Killed My Father. But 2021 will see a splashy return to the screen — and to stunt work. 

Angelina Jolie's new thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' (in theaters and on HBO Max May 14) will be followed by the centuries-spanning Marvel epic 'Eternals' in November.

