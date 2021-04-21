Can't connect right now! retry
Zac Efron ends his 10-month romance with Vanessa Valladares

Hollywood's most sought-after star Zac Efron is single again after he and Vanessa Valladares split up.

Reports from Page Six and Australia’s The Daily Telegraph claim that the 17 Again actor and the waitress-turned-celeb ended their 10-month long romance.

It remains unclear what led to the two going separate ways. However, this is certainly not the first time the two have made headlines over supposedly breaking up.

Last year in November, news hit the tabloid world that the two called it quits being unable to deal with the distance between them as Efron was shooting for his film Gold in Adelaide while his ladylove was all the way in Byron Bay.

However, the two were spotted together yet again leading fans into believing that all is well between the lovebirds.

That being said, we will have to wait and see if this time around the couple is done for good or is just taking a break.

