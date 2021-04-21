Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
Frozen Yogurt shop addresses rumors of 100K donation by Demi Lovato

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Frozen Yogurt shop addresses rumors of 100K donation by Demi Lovato

The frozen yogurt shop at odds with Demi Lovato over sugar free cookies has clapped back against claims it received a 100k donation and hand written apology by Demi Lovato and her team.

The news was broken by Pop Faction who shared screenshots from a real and photoshopped encounter where the shop owners can be heard calling out the fake news.

In the real conversation the company clarified its situation and claimed, “Unfortunately that is false. Demi Lovato and her team have been anything but nice to us.”

