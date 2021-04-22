Can't connect right now! retry
Reason why Jennifer Lopez insisted on Alex Rodriguez split revealed

The reason behind Jennifer Lopez's decision to call it quits with Alex Rodriguez surfaced recently 

Jennifer Lopez's fairytale romance with Alex Rodriguez came crashing down as the two called off their engagement. 

While the Latino singer has been coping well since her split, the reason behind her decision to call it quits surfaced recently. 

As revealed by sources, JLo could not move past certain things in the relationship and had trust issues. 

"Whether or not he has cheated doesn't matter. She won't tolerate the fear of it in the air between them.”

The friend added that the songstress was the one who initiated the split: “She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved.”

“She has been pretty miserable. and didn't think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex,” the pal added.

Giving an update on how she has been dealing with the breakup, the friend revealed, “Jennifer has been in these difficult situations before. She is not one to sit around and cry. Her kids make her the happiest. She is doing well.”

