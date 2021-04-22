Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Kate Middleton: How Duchess got 'seal of regal approval' from Her Majesty

Kate Middleton was blessed enough to get a 'seal of regal approval' from Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton has been amplifying her royal duties and stepping into her future role as the Queen of England. 

The Duchess of Cambridge, for her efforts towards the royal family, was blessed enough to get a 'seal of regal approval' from Queen Elizabeth.

At Prince Philip's funeral, Kate wore an iconic pearl choker necklace with diamond and pearl drop earrings from the Queen’s collection.

The jewellery served as a “priceless” seal of approval from Her Majesty, according to Australian royal columnist, Daniela Elser. 

She wrote on news.com.au, “If there was any doubt about the Queen’s feelings about her granddaughter-in-law, then the four-strand diamond-clasped pearl choker and diamond earrings which were worn by Kate and lent to her by Her Majesty, served as a priceless seal of regal approval.

“The choker was commissioned by the Queen in the ’70s and in 1982 Diana, Princess of Wales, donned the piece for a banquet for the Dutch royal family.”

Meanwhile Leslie Field, the author of The Queen's Jewels, told PEOPLE, "Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years- there has never been a Queen who didn’t wear pearls..”

