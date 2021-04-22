Can't connect right now! retry
Queen 'coping amazingly well' despite Prince Philip grief

The Queen is said to be coping "amazingly well" following the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip.

A source told Mirror that the Queen has been showered with love and support from the thousands of people whom love her.

“She is coping amazingly well,” the source said.

The source added that the Queen “has been comforted not only by the love and support of her close family but by the many thousands of people who had so many wonderful things to share about her husband’s life and legacy.”

She also assured everyone with a personal message on her 95th birthday.

She said: “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

“My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days.

“We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

