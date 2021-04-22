Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to prove themselves

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly grown ‘desperate’ in their attempts to prove themselves worthy of the royal title.

The news was brought forward by Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie during his appearance on the Royally Obsessed podcast.

He told listeners, "I think one thing has changed in the way that they work. When they were working members of the Royal Family they were desperate to prove themselves, jumping from one big project to the next.”

"You only need to look at how quickly Meghan got the Smart Works collection out. Or how quickly Harry got the first Invictus off the ground."

"That's kind of how they approach their work. But I think there's also a beauty in taking your time. They want to create a long-lasting legacy for themselves just as the Sussexes, not as royals. When you want to do that, slow and steady is the way forward."