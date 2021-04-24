Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 24 2021
Kate Middleton’s uncle slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as 'muppets'

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has once again took a jibe at Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, calling  the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'muppets'.

The younger brother of Kate's mum Carole lambasted the Sussexes, saying he didn't "believe a word" of the tell-all chat last month and there was no need for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to "betray" the Royal Family.

The outspoken relative of Prince William's wife referred the couple as "those muppets" and the Duchess of Cambridge as "our Kate" as he shared his thoughts with Daily Mail.

Meghan, during Oprah interview, alleged that Kate had made her cry in a row over bridesmaids dresses. 

Gary, who previously defended his niece over Meghan's claims, once again insisted: "There is no way the Kate I know would do that. I just don't believe a word of it."

The former 'Suits star', in the revealing chat, told how her mental health had suffered during her time as a working royal - and she felt suicidal while pregnant with Archie.

Kate' proud uncle Gary Goldsmith went on to say: "The whole interview beggared belief. She didn't know the words to the national anthem? Please! Harry has been singing it since he was five. The Palace refused her help when her mental health was suffering? I don't buy it. Harry is patron of a mental health charity."

