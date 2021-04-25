Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 25 2021
Miley Cyrus to be guest at historic SNL hosted by Elon Musk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

The upcoming Saturday Night Live is going to be very special as multi-hyphenated centibillionaire Elon Musk will feature the show as a host on May 8. Not just the Tesla CEO, pop singer Miley Cyrus will also be the part of the show as a guest.

It is the sixth appearance of Miley Cyrus on the NBC series as the musical guest.

The Saturday Night Live - SNL promoted the much-anticipated show on its Twitter account at a time when Elon Musk’s SpaceX travel SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit on Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule- the second operational flight of its Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station.

Though it is Elon Musk's maiden appearance on the late-night show, he is no stranger in the glitzy world of showbiz as the chief engineer of SpaceX is famous for his humour and sharp wit on social media. The Tesla CEO has proved his acting credentials with cameos in Iron Man 2, The Simpsons, The Big Bang Theory, and Young Sheldon.

The ongoing SNL season will always be remembered mainly because of its line of impressive hosts, including Academy Award nominees Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya, One Night in Miami director Regina King, Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Dan Levy, and actor and filmmaker John Krasinski.

As regards Miley Cyrus’ attendance at SNL as a musical guest, the 28-year-old pop singer previously appeared on the show in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020. The singer's most recent album, Plastic Hearts, may be part of the discussion as she dropped it last November.

