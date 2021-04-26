Can't connect right now! retry
Did Jennifer Aniston skip Oscars 2021 because of Brad Pitt?

Monday Apr 26, 2021

While Brad Pitt was attending a presenter, Jennifer Aniston had no reason to be at the ceremony

Jennifer Aniston decided to give this year's Academy Awards ceremony a miss, which means that a chance of her reuniting with ex-husband Brad Pitt were next to none. 

While Pitt was seen in attendance as a presenter, Aniston had no reason to be at the ceremony because she had no nominations this year. 

On top of that, she was not presenting an award either. 

Pitt and Aniston made headlines with their much-awaited reunion at the Screen Actors Guild awards 2020. 

According to a source, the the two literally laugh about the public’s hope they will reconcile.

“It used to bug them how everyone pulls for them to get back together, but now they laugh it off,” an insider told Us Weekly. “The truth is they have each other’s backs. They constantly bounce ideas off each other and share happy news when they have it. They have such a natural, easy energy together.”

