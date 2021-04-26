Gigi Hadid thanks fans for ‘beautiful’ birthday wishes

US supermodel Gigi Hadid, who celebrated her first birthday as mom on April 23, has thanked her fans for ‘beautiful’ birthday wishes.



Gigi took to Instagram and shared her stunning photos with caption “26” followed by dolphin emoji.

She wrote “took the weekend mostly off my phone but just wanted to say thank you all so much for your beautiful birthday wishes.”

“I’m sending hugs far and wide,” she added.



Fans, friends and family showered love on Gigi as she celebrated her 26th birthday on Friday.