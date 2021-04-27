Can't connect right now! retry
Billie Eilish drops teaser for new song Happier Than Ever

The fans of American music superstar Billie Eilish are happy as the Therefore I am hitmaker teased her upcoming single ‘Happier Than Ever.’

In a cryptic Instagram post last week, the seven-Grammy-award-winning singer first teased "things are comingggg" after posting a picture of herself. 

Then on Monday, the blonde superstar posted a 15-second video snippet where she is seen seated in a shell-shaped chair and as the camera pans toward her, she faces while smizing. She captioned the song teaser: "Happier Than Ever."

In the Instagram video, Billie Eilish is heard crooning "When I’m away from you, I’m happier than ever" over tender guitar chords.

Billie Eilish earlier also teased The song "Happier Than Ever" in her AppleTV+ ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a LittleBlurry,’ which was released in February.

