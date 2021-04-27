Chadwick Boseman’s family says best actor loss at Oscars was not a snub

Chadwick Boseman's family thinks the actor wasn’t “snubbed” by the Academy

Late American actor Chadwick Boseman's loss at the Oscars on Sunday wreaked havoc on social media with many slamming the Academy for supposedly 'snubbing' him.

But the deceased Black Panther star’s family thinks otherwise as they insist the actor wasn’t “snubbed” by the Academy—that gave the best actor award to Sir Anthony Hopkins—as was suggested by irked fans.

His brother Derrick Boseman told TMZ that Hopkins was a worthy nomination as the family nominated him for the win.

"I"m sure [Anthony] would if Chad won,” said Derrick.

Earlier on Sunday, Hopkins, 83, became the oldest actor to win an Oscar for best actor for his performance in The Father, while Boseman, who was nominated for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in the same category, was a favourite to win.