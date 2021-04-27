Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Chadwick Boseman’s family says best actor loss at Oscars was not a snub

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Chadwick Boseman's family thinks the actor wasn’t “snubbed” by the Academy

Late American actor Chadwick Boseman's loss at the Oscars on Sunday wreaked havoc on social media with many slamming the Academy for supposedly 'snubbing' him.

But the deceased Black Panther star’s family thinks otherwise as they insist the actor wasn’t “snubbed” by the Academy—that gave the best actor award to Sir Anthony Hopkins—as was suggested by irked fans.

His brother Derrick Boseman told TMZ that Hopkins was a worthy nomination as the family nominated him for the win.

"I"m sure [Anthony] would if Chad won,” said Derrick.

Earlier on Sunday, Hopkins, 83, became the oldest actor to win an Oscar for best actor for his performance in The Father, while Boseman, who was nominated for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in the same category, was a favourite to win. 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West sneakers' sale sets new record at $1.8mn

Kanye West sneakers' sale sets new record at $1.8mn
Naya Rivera fans riled up after her exclusion from Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’

Naya Rivera fans riled up after her exclusion from Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’

Elton John sings duets with Dua Lipa in Oscars watch party

Elton John sings duets with Dua Lipa in Oscars watch party
Victoria Beckham sets pulses racing as she shares her latest snaps from Miami beach

Victoria Beckham sets pulses racing as she shares her latest snaps from Miami beach
Royal family will soon get rid of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claims royal biographer

Royal family will soon get rid of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claims royal biographer
Gemma Chan inspired by Malala Yousufzai's work for girls education

Gemma Chan inspired by Malala Yousufzai's work for girls education

Olivia Rodrigo already living

Olivia Rodrigo already living "any songwriter's dream"
Netflix to release Thai thriller Ghost Lab on May 26

Netflix to release Thai thriller Ghost Lab on May 26
Billie Eilish drops teaser for new song Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish drops teaser for new song Happier Than Ever
Piers Morgan takes a savage swipe at Oscars 2021

Piers Morgan takes a savage swipe at Oscars 2021
Jay-Z wants to connect with wife Beyonce and children in pandemic

Jay-Z wants to connect with wife Beyonce and children in pandemic

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable in latest pics

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable in latest pics

Latest

view all