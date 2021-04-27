Can't connect right now! retry
Anthony Hopkins honours Chadwick Boseman as accepts Oscar for best actor

Acclaimed actor Sir Anthony Hopkins honoured his late fellow nominee Chadwick Boseman after winning an Oscar for best actor on Sunday.

The 83-year-old actor posted a video on his Instagram from his native Wales where he accepted the award for best actor for his performance in The Father.

Hopkins also paid tribute to his fellow nominee, Chadwick Boseman who was nominated for his final on-screen performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

"I am grateful to the Academy and thank you. I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman who was taken from us far too early, and again, thank you all very much,” said Hopkins.

"I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored,” he added.

The actor was visiting Wales and therefore could not attend the ceremony on Sunday. While his costar Olivia Colman was expected to accept his award on his behalf, presenter Joaquin Phoenix did so after which the show ended abruptly. 

