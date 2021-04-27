What Queen would have changed about Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding was certainly grand and perfect in every sense but the Queen would have changed one detail about it if she had the chance.

Lip reader Tina Lannin told CBS News that footage from the couple’s 2011 Westminster Abbey ceremony suggests that the Queen wanted them to take a smaller carriage.

Lannin thinks the Queen said: "I wanted them to take a smaller carriage."

Meanwhile Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, seemed to have no qualms as she complimented the event saying: "It all went very well.”

The Queen is thought to have responded: "Very well."