Queen to 'fade away' from monarchy following Prince Philip's death

Prince Philip’s death earlier this month at 99 sparked concern for the future of the monarchy as the Queen herself turned 95 earlier this week.

Concerns have now grown over the future of the monarchy in particular to how she will be going forward.

Royal correspondent Peter Hunt told The New York Times that the Queen will "gracefully fade away" as she is giving Prince Charles more room to take charge.

"Fundamentally, the queen will fade away gracefully

“Covid has helped in the sense that it has accelerated what any sensible 95-year-old woman would want to do, which is not stand on your feet all day long.”

Prince Charles may be taking the first official step of taking more charge as he will reportedly take the late Prince Philip’s place for a ceremonial event in the House of Lords.

The move indicates that the Queen is looking to give Charles a bigger role now that the Duke of Edinburgh is no more.

A Lords source told The Sun: “It is a clear signal that the Queen does not want the crown to skip a generation and that Prince Charles will start taking on an even bigger role in royal life.”