Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen to 'fade away' from monarchy following Prince Philip's death

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Prince Philip’s death earlier this month at 99 sparked concern for the future of the monarchy as the Queen herself turned 95 earlier this week.

Concerns have now grown over the future of the monarchy in particular to how she will be going forward.

Royal correspondent Peter Hunt told The New York Times that the Queen will "gracefully fade away" as she is giving Prince Charles more room to take charge.

"Fundamentally, the queen will fade away gracefully

“Covid has helped in the sense that it has accelerated what any sensible 95-year-old woman would want to do, which is not stand on your feet all day long.”

Prince Charles may be taking the first official step of taking more charge as he will reportedly take the late Prince Philip’s place for a ceremonial event in the House of Lords.

The move indicates that the Queen is looking to give Charles a bigger role now that the Duke of Edinburgh is no more.

A Lords source told The Sun: “It is a clear signal that the Queen does not want the crown to skip a generation and that Prince Charles will start taking on an even bigger role in royal life.”

More From Entertainment:

'Things Heard & Seen': Amanda Seyfried says horror is her favourite genre

'Things Heard & Seen': Amanda Seyfried says horror is her favourite genre
Queen Elizabeth resumes royal duties after Prince Philip's death

Queen Elizabeth resumes royal duties after Prince Philip's death

Meghan Markle and Harry to star in a concert with Ben Affleck and Selena Gomez

Meghan Markle and Harry to star in a concert with Ben Affleck and Selena Gomez
Disha Patani shares a video from the sets of 'Radhe'

Disha Patani shares a video from the sets of 'Radhe'

Why Kate Middleton may be 'insecure' of Meghan Markle

Why Kate Middleton may be 'insecure' of Meghan Markle
Actions have consequences: Prince Harry torn over missing Diana ceremony

Actions have consequences: Prince Harry torn over missing Diana ceremony
How Kate Middleton quietly made 'radical' change amid Harry, Meghan noise

How Kate Middleton quietly made 'radical' change amid Harry, Meghan noise
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can't come to terms with Prince William, Kate Middleton's popularity

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can't come to terms with Prince William, Kate Middleton's popularity
Why palace was forced to leak Kate Middleton pregnancy news

Why palace was forced to leak Kate Middleton pregnancy news
What Queen would have changed about Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding

What Queen would have changed about Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding
Special commonality Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice's engagement rings share

Special commonality Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice's engagement rings share
Kate Middleton is ‘upstaging’ Meghan Markle and proving to be ‘quietly radical’

Kate Middleton is ‘upstaging’ Meghan Markle and proving to be ‘quietly radical’

Latest

view all