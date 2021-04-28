Amanda Seyfried credits her children for making her a more ‘nuanced’ actor

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski are parents to daughter Nina and son Thomas

American actor Amanda Seyfried has her kids to thank for the 'nuanced' way in which she is shaping herself as an actor.

In an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester, the Mank star revealed how motherhood helped her navigate through her acting career differently.

"I've never played a mother before I was a mother. How's that Hollywood? Thanks a lot. But it's actually...richer. It's got more nuance obviously. There's just a life experience you're getting on a daily basis—now twice as much,” she said,

The Mean Girls actor and husband and fellow actor Thomas Sadoski are parents to four-year-old daughter Nina and son Thomas, who was born last year in September.