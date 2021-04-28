Can't connect right now! retry
Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up on thoughts over Caitlyn Jenner's run for Governor

Arnold Schwarzenegger said people are dissatisfied with matters in California 

Arnold Schwarzenegger touched upon his thoughts on Caitlyn Jenner running for the post of Governor of California.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and former Olympian confirmed recently that she is in fact filing the due paperwork.

Responding to the same, Schwarzenegger said people are dissatisfied with the news. For the unversed, the Terminator actor was the former Governor of the state.

When asked his thoughts on if Caitlyn would win, he gave a very political answer! “Anyone has a chance because I think the people are dissatisfied with what is going on here in California,” Schwarzenegger said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “And I hope as many people as possible are jumping into the race.”

“The key thing about all this is — it doesn’t matter if it’s Caitlyn or if it’s anyone else — to have a clear vision of where you want to go, what are the kind of changes you want to make and why are you qualified to become governor,” he continued.

To this, Jimmy added, “I think the thing Caitlyn knows for sure is the changes she wants to make — because she made some real big changes.” 

Schwarzenegger replied, “I have the utmost respect for her, but I am also very good friends with Gov. Newsom. And I am good friends with other people who have contacted me and asked for advice about running or not running,” he said. 

