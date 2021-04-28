Prince Charles issues plea to help India amid Covid-19 crisis

Prince Charles has weighed in on the devastating Covid-19 crisis that India is grappling with.

In a statement, the Prince of Wales called for action saying “we must now help India”.

"For well over a year the pandemic has had a devastating impact on so many of us around the world.

"This week, I have been deeply saddened by the tragic images we have all seen as COVID-19 takes its horrific toll in India.

"Like many others, I have a great love for India and have enjoyed many wonderful visits to the country.

"Indian aid and ingenuity has been a support to other countries throughout this immensely difficult time.

"As India has helped others, so now must we help India."