Prince Charles issues plea to help India amid Covid-19 crisis

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021
Prince Charles has weighed in on the devastating Covid-19 crisis that India is grappling with.
In a statement, the Prince of Wales called for action saying “we must now help India”.
"For well over a year the pandemic has had a devastating impact on so many of us around the world.
"This week, I have been deeply saddened by the tragic images we have all seen as COVID-19 takes its horrific toll in India.
"Like many others, I have a great love for India and have enjoyed many wonderful visits to the country.
"Indian aid and ingenuity has been a support to other countries throughout this immensely difficult time.
"As India has helped others, so now must we help India."