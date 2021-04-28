Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
Arnold Schwarzenegger touches on ‘feeling old’ as a grandfather

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger recently sat down for a chat regarding his brand new granddaughter Lyla and had fans gushing.

Action movie hero Arnold Schwarzenegger recently took fans on an emotional rollarcoaster with his thoughts regarding becoming a grandfather to baby Lyla.

The action hero got candid during his virtual interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show this Monday.

He shed light on his recent promotion to grand fatherhood during his appearance and admitted that while the idea feels "Fantastic. The only thing is, it makes me feel old to think about now I have a grandchild."

He did clarify however that “It's really great having a grandchild. It's a beautiful, beautiful baby, baby Lyla, and I'm very proud of Katherine and Chris. They're doing really great together as parents."

Check it out below:



