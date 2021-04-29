Willow Smith tells Jada Pinkett Smith she is polyamorous on 'Red Table Talk'

Willow Smith comes out as polyamorous while opening up about her thoughts on love and relationships

Willow Smith got candid about her sexuality with mother Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk.



The singer came out as polyamorous while opening up about her thoughts on love and relationships.

She told Will Smith's wife Jada, and her grandmother Adriene, that “antiquated” monogamy too often ends up in one partner cheating on the other and that she prefers the honesty of open relationships with multiple partners.

“With polyamory,” she said. “I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just [to be] stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do."

“So I was like, how can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind? Also, doing research into polyamory, the main [reason] …why divorces happen is infidelity," Willow added.

For the unversed, polyamory is described as having multiple partners with the consent of everyone involved.