Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Willow Smith tells Jada Pinkett Smith she is polyamorous on 'Red Table Talk'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Willow Smith comes out as polyamorous while opening up about her thoughts on love and relationships

Willow Smith got candid about her sexuality with mother Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk.

The singer came out as polyamorous while opening up about her thoughts on love and relationships. 

She told Will Smith's wife Jada, and her grandmother Adriene, that “antiquated” monogamy too often ends up in one partner cheating on the other and that she prefers the honesty of open relationships with multiple partners.

“With polyamory,” she said. “I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just [to be] stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do."

“So I was like, how can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind? Also, doing research into polyamory, the main [reason] …why divorces happen is infidelity," Willow added. 

 For the unversed, polyamory is described as having multiple partners with the consent of everyone involved.

More From Entertainment:

Queen had reservations against Prince William, Kate Middleton engagement

Queen had reservations against Prince William, Kate Middleton engagement

Angelina Jolie says its ‘healing’ to play ‘broken’ people that help you ‘stand back up’

Angelina Jolie says its ‘healing’ to play ‘broken’ people that help you ‘stand back up’
Anthony Mackie breaks silence on rumours of a 4th ‘Captain America’ film

Anthony Mackie breaks silence on rumours of a 4th ‘Captain America’ film
Prince Charles seemingly keeping Palace doors shut on Prince Andrew

Prince Charles seemingly keeping Palace doors shut on Prince Andrew

William and Kate's 10 years together: In-depth look at the beloved royal pair

William and Kate's 10 years together: In-depth look at the beloved royal pair
Reese Witherspoon details how paparazzi harassed Britney Spears for years

Reese Witherspoon details how paparazzi harassed Britney Spears for years

Elliot Page recalls 'tearful moment' of coming out: 'Knew I was a boy since a kid'

Elliot Page recalls 'tearful moment' of coming out: 'Knew I was a boy since a kid'
Kate Middleton concerned about Meghan's relationships with her father Thomas

Kate Middleton concerned about Meghan's relationships with her father Thomas
'Hailey Bieber and Justin are compatible as couple'

'Hailey Bieber and Justin are compatible as couple'
Justin Theroux reveals truth about his break-up with Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux reveals truth about his break-up with Jennifer Aniston
Kate Middleton and Prince William give a glimpse of their love life in new pics on wedding anniversary

Kate Middleton and Prince William give a glimpse of their love life in new pics on wedding anniversary
Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake among several artists featuring DJ Khaled's new album

Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake among several artists featuring DJ Khaled's new album

Latest

view all