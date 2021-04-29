Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 29 2021
Web Desk

How Priyanka Chopra kept her mental health in check during quarantine

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Priyanka Chopra reflected on how she coped with the stress and kept her mental health in check

Priyanka Chopra is reflecting on her lockdown period spent with husband Nick Jonas last year in the United States.

Reflecting on how she coped with the stress and kept her mental health in check, the actor spoke to Byrdie and revealed all details about her quarantine.

The Baywatch star said she too binge-watched television but her couch-potato mode last for not more than just two weeks.

"After that, I was like, 'Alright, gotta find a sense of purpose to stay sane',” she said.

"Second, to surround myself with people that I love. So I had my husband, my dogs, whenever I could include people in my bubble—but also staying in touch with family and friends, taking the time to put someone on Facetime and do whatever you’re doing and just chat. I think that talking instead of just binge-watching TV has been really, really been helpful for me," she added. 

