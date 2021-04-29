Can't connect right now! retry
Jessica Simpson addresses body image struggles

Jessica Simpson addresses body image struggles

Jessica Simpson recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the steps she took to take back her power from the weigh scale as well as body image issues.

The star got candid about her body image struggles during an interview on the Today show and there she admitted to having thrown out her weigh scale after having baby number three, simply because “I want to feel good.”

Simpson even compared her weigh scale to that of an Ouija board and added, "It was like a Ouija board. I have no idea how much I weigh. Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size. I have every size." (sic)

She concluded by saying, "This particular baby no. 3 was... I think she commented to the press that she tipped the scales at 240 lbs, that's not coming from me. So, we had our work cut out for us and perhaps more so on this baby than the others."

