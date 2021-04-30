Miley Cyrus showers praise on mother for renovating her house

American singer Miley Cyrus thanked her mother Tish Cyrus who gave her Southern California home a touch of rock and roll.

"My mom’s best quality as a mom and as an interior designer is her understanding and non-judgment,” the 28-year-old songstress lavished praise on her 53-year-old mother while talking to Architectural Digest.

“Anything I dream she will create into a reality, even if it isn’t her style.”

Miley Cyrus said she is not the only child that her mother works for, as all her siblings take their mother's services for interior designing. “She designs for her kids — I am not the only one that uses my mom as an interior designer, all five of us do — the same way she nurtures us. She just wants what’s best for us; creating spaces that reflect us is what’s best for our mental health, our creativity, our songwriting,” said the proud singer.

The Adore You singer has bought the 6,800-square-foot property less than a year ago. Apart from her mother, Miley Cyrus tasked designer Mat Sanders to transform the property into her dream home.

Tish Cyrus said her personal tastes did not interfere as she focused primarily on her daughter’s style to reflect in her six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home. “In my own house, I like everything neutral. But with Miley, it’s got to feel rock and roll,” Tish said. “There’s a lot of colour. Technicolour.”

Miley built on Tish's point. “People make bold choices in their lives, and sometimes those gambles work and bring you good fortune, and sometimes they don’t,” she said.

“But it’s a risk she’s willing — and I’m willing — to take in our lifestyle, and that is reflected in the design.”

Tish's renovation work enlivened the mother-daughter relationship. “Miley could have hired any designer that she wanted to. But for her to be like, ‘Mom, I love what you do, and I really want you to do this house’ was awesome,” Tish said. “It made me feel so good.”