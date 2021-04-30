Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 30 2021
Billie Eilish drops new video for her song 'Your Power'

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Billie Eilish has released a new video for her single 'Your Power', the third track from her forthcoming 16-track album Happier Than Ever, which is being released on July 30.

Eilish's self-directed video broke the internet as it features the 19-year-old US pop star singing the melancholy tune while being slowly strangled by a snake in a canyon setting.

Earlier this week, the music sensation  announced to release her highly anticipated sophomore album Happier Than Ever. The music lovers have already enjoyed a couple tracks from the album.

Billie Eilish's 'Your Power' is reportedly all about the devils that walk around us, which has attracted massive applause from fans.

