Friday Apr 30 2021
T-Pain shocked after unintentionally ignoring celeb DMs for 2 years

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Singer T-Pain was left shell-shocked over the number of celebrities that have been trying to get in touch with him on Instagram.

Taking to TikTok the 36-year-old revealed that he only recently found out "about the request folder on Instagram that's full of celebs trying to reach me."

"Dude is that Fergie?! Smh," he joked in the video.

"I've been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like two years."

"I thought DMs are supposed to just show up in the normal folder and you don't have to go digging for all these," he added. 

"I apologize to everybody on this list and the hundreds of others I couldn't fit in this video. These are just the ones I haven't checked and replied to."

He captioned the post, "I swear!! I'm just seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!!"

"How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I'm dumb" he quipped.

Take a look:



