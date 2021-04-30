Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Charlize Theron calls Channing Tatum best dance partner ever

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Charlize Theron on Thursday gave shoutout to Channing Tatum for being her best dance partner ever.

The "Old Guard" actress shared a couple of picture of herself and Channing Tatum on Instagram. The pictures show her and Channing Tatum dancing at an event.

Her caption read, "In honor of #InternationalDanceDay, throwing it back to that time I got to relive my dancing days at the Oscars.

She added, When @macfarlaneseth asked me to do this he made it sound like I’d just have to hop onstage and do a quick spin, and then he tells me to show up to rehearsals and it’s a whole damn choreographed number!"

Charlize then mentioned Channing Tatum and wrote, "And shoutout to @channingtatum for being the best dance partner EVER


More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'crossed line' with George, Charlotte, Louis video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'crossed line' with George, Charlotte, Louis video
Meghan Markle's snap with Archie 'raised a lot of issues'

Meghan Markle's snap with Archie 'raised a lot of issues'
Body language expert weighs in Prince William, Kate Middleton's 10-year marriage

Body language expert weighs in Prince William, Kate Middleton's 10-year marriage
T-Pain shocked after unintentionally ignoring celeb DMs for 2 years

T-Pain shocked after unintentionally ignoring celeb DMs for 2 years

Kate Middleton praised for parenting technique to raise confident kids

Kate Middleton praised for parenting technique to raise confident kids
Harry, Meghan congratulate William, Kate privately on milestone anniversary

Harry, Meghan congratulate William, Kate privately on milestone anniversary
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive tell-all in spotlight once more

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive tell-all in spotlight once more
Meghan Markle's body language, voice tone in CBS chat to be dissected in new special

Meghan Markle's body language, voice tone in CBS chat to be dissected in new special
Meghan Markle prepared herself for Prince William 'grilling' in first meeting

Meghan Markle prepared herself for Prince William 'grilling' in first meeting
Amber Liu releases brand new songs ‘Vegas, Blue’

Amber Liu releases brand new songs ‘Vegas, Blue’
Michael B. Jordan touches upon the undying legacy of Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan touches upon the undying legacy of Chadwick Boseman

Jay-Z opens up about his and Beyonce's parenting strategy in rare interview

Jay-Z opens up about his and Beyonce's parenting strategy in rare interview

Latest

view all