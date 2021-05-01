Jennifer Aniston puts on stylish display during a night out with pals

Jennifer Aniston showed off her grace in black bodysuit and blue jeans as she stepped out in Los Angeles with pals on Friday.

The Friends alum looked gorgeous as she was spotted hugging friends, including Will Speck and Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney, on a night out in the town.

The 52-year-old actress, who previously sparked romance rumours with Speck, rocked a plunging bodysuit and ankle length jeans which she teamed with some suede booties for the outing.

The much-adored actress was seen wearing a stunning diamond ring on her left hand which she first debuted during the Golden Globes in January 2020.

On Thursday, she was spotted visiting an upscale skincare salon in Beverly Hills.



Jennifer Aniston wore her golden brown locks sleek around her shoulders and carried a black tote bag to elevate her beauty during her chic appearance with friends.