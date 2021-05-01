Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston puts on stylish display during a night out with pals

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 01, 2021

Jennifer Aniston showed off her grace in black bodysuit and blue jeans as she stepped out in Los Angeles with pals on Friday.

The Friends alum looked gorgeous as she was spotted hugging friends, including Will Speck and Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney, on a night out in the town.

The 52-year-old actress, who previously sparked romance rumours with Speck, rocked a plunging bodysuit and ankle length jeans which she teamed with some suede booties for the outing.

The much-adored actress was seen wearing a stunning diamond ring on her left hand which she first debuted during the Golden Globes in January 2020.

On Thursday, she was spotted visiting an upscale skincare salon in Beverly Hills.

Jennifer Aniston wore her golden brown locks sleek around her shoulders and carried a black tote bag to elevate her beauty during her chic appearance with friends.

More From Entertainment:

Game of Thrones star Esme Bianco sues Marilyn Manson for sexual assault

Game of Thrones star Esme Bianco sues Marilyn Manson for sexual assault
Kylie Jenner celebrates her ex Travis Scott's birthday in style

Kylie Jenner celebrates her ex Travis Scott's birthday in style
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘conspiring’ William, Kate leak

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘conspiring’ William, Kate leak
Drew Barrymore reveals the real reason she refuses to lie over age

Drew Barrymore reveals the real reason she refuses to lie over age
Nick Jonas to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Nick Jonas to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Harvey Weinstein extradition delayed, new challenge expected

Harvey Weinstein extradition delayed, new challenge expected
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s video ‘like a life insurance advert’ for Oprah backlash

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s video ‘like a life insurance advert’ for Oprah backlash
Prince William still ‘feeling the pressure’ over Prince Harry’s departure

Prince William still ‘feeling the pressure’ over Prince Harry’s departure
Bittersweet moment at final season premiere of TV show 'Pose'

Bittersweet moment at final season premiere of TV show 'Pose'
Selena Gomez to feature in horror thriller ‘Spiral’

Selena Gomez to feature in horror thriller ‘Spiral’
Khloe Kardashian wishes Travis Scott on 29th birthday

Khloe Kardashian wishes Travis Scott on 29th birthday

Selana Gomez announces new mental health campaign

Selana Gomez announces new mental health campaign

Latest

view all