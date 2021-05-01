All is still not forgiven between Prince William and Prince Harry: report

While many may have taken Prince Harry and Prince William’s recent reunion as a sign of their relationship healing, that isn’t exactly the case.



A source told Us Weekly that the two brothers have made some progress to mend their ties but they have hardly let the bygones be bygones.

“Harry did speak to William while he was in the U.K., so in that respect, they made some progress,” said the insider.

“But they definitely haven’t reached the stage where all is forgiven nor have they buried the hatchet,” they added.

The two were recently spotted chatting after the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip last month.