Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Experts weigh in on Britney Spears’s dementia scare

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 01, 2021

Experts weigh in on Britney Spears’s dementia scare

An expert recently stepped forward to address ongoing claims of Britney Spears having dementia allegedly.

For those unversed, this rumor initially was brought forward in a fan site where it was alleged that Spears was placed under a conservatorship due to ‘dementia placement or treatment’.

Journalist Azhar on the other hand believes there is “no way of knowing this was legit.”

According to Metro UK he claims, “There’s only two options with that. Britney might have dementia. Now I’m not a doctor but if that’s the case, then the world isn’t aware of that. But the other option is actually more sinister.”

“That’s the idea that she doesn’t have dementia but the conservatorship team have suggested that she has because they want to push the conservatorship through. And if that’s the case, then that’s terrifying.”

More From Entertainment:

Sajal Ali welcomes Ali Ansari to the family

Sajal Ali welcomes Ali Ansari to the family

Experts dish on Prince William’s ‘aggressively scripted’ video: report

Experts dish on Prince William’s ‘aggressively scripted’ video: report
Gal Gadot aka 'Wonder Woman' turns 36

Gal Gadot aka 'Wonder Woman' turns 36
Josh Duggar, former reality TV star, charged for possessing child sex abuse materials

Josh Duggar, former reality TV star, charged for possessing child sex abuse materials
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to ‘stop playing victim’ with the Firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to ‘stop playing victim’ with the Firm
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put on blast for not being ‘self-sufficient’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put on blast for not being ‘self-sufficient’
Justin Theroux is ‘frustrated’ with public’s interest in him and Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux is ‘frustrated’ with public’s interest in him and Jennifer Aniston

Alex Rodriguez still hoping to get back together with Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez still hoping to get back together with Jennifer Lopez
Lupita Nyong’o reveals how ‘Black Panther 2’ will honour Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong’o reveals how ‘Black Panther 2’ will honour Chadwick Boseman
Kate found it ‘worrying’ that Meghan was ‘unwilling’ to talk about her family

Kate found it ‘worrying’ that Meghan was ‘unwilling’ to talk about her family
All is still not forgiven between Prince William and Prince Harry: report

All is still not forgiven between Prince William and Prince Harry: report
Meghan Markle hosts virtual roundtable for young female activists

Meghan Markle hosts virtual roundtable for young female activists

Latest

view all