Hailey Baldwin adopts simple social media rule to stay positive

Having gone through a lot of criticism and toxicity online, American model Hailey Baldwin has at last set up a simple rule for her social media engagements.

The 24-year-old model's practical solution helps her remain in a positive mindset. The model earlier deactivated her Twitter account. She also limited her social media use to weekends, she revealed to Harper’s Bazaar.

“I’m only 24, and I’m still figuring out who I am as a woman,” Justin Bieber's better half said.

“Who I am in my career. Who I am as a wife. There’s so much going on, I had to give myself a break from looking at myself and other people, though. I had to start doing this thing where I don’t go on Instagram Monday through Friday. If something needs to be posted, I have somebody who I work with who runs it for me. I had to remove myself.”

Hailey Baldwin had said in an earlier interview that she suffered the online hate that peaked after she married Justin Bieber in 2018, adding her marriage “really opened me up to this new kind of level of attention.”

“When it comes to social media, I’ve definitely gone through so much comparison. Comparing myself to other people, getting compared to other people, feeling like I need to have this type of body in order to feel good about myself," the model said.

"It can be such a dark hole that you go down, and it happens so quickly and easily. With social media, you click on one thing, and you see another, and then you’re in this weird rabbit hole, and you’re putting yourself down.”