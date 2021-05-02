DJ Khaled clears mist around Kanye West's wedding band

American singer DJ Khaled brushed aside all rumours regarding the picture of Kanye West he shared on social media, saying there is no such mystery behind the snap as was shared on Internet.

It was a normal picture captured in DJ Khaled's studio where the two singers were sharing their music with each other while discussing the DJ's upcoming album Khaled Khaled. However, very perceptive fans saw Kanye West rocking their wedding band amid his divorce from American reality TV personality Kim Kardashian.

"First of all, God bless him and his family, remember this was a while ago, and when I say a while ago, like, when I was first starting to create my album," the 45-year-old singer told Entertainment Tonight.



"And I was just playing him song ideas I had so this was long, not too long ago, this was like way before, you know, all that and I want to send my love to him and his family and his kids, you know what I mean? God bless him and his whole family, you know?"

DJ Khaled said that day started when he was told the "Yeezus" artist was present in his backyard for a vegan breakfast. "One of my team members knocked on the door, 'Yo, Khaled, Mr. West is in your backyard,' so I go to my backyard and he's eating scrambled eggs with ketchup because he asked my chef to make them and some vegan bacon," he said.

"And we was just kicking it, catching a vibe, and catching up and he gave me a surprise visit. We ended up going into my studio of my house and we just ended up playing each other music. ... And there was just a vibe, you know what I'm saying? It was just a vibe and, like, you know, I was grateful to have a great conversation with him but at the same time hear some of his music, and he heard some of my music."