Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid shows off baby Khai’s designer closet

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 02, 2021

Gigi Hadid shows off baby Khai’s designer closet

Super model Gigi Hadid recently showed off the closet her daughter Khai sports and fans are going crazy over the tie and dye explosion.

The super model showed it all off in a collection of Instagram Stories and gushed over her “organizing day” walk down memory lane.

The next picture contained a more in depth look into baby Khai’s tye-dye collection and underneath it the young mother wrote, “For our lockdown ‘baby shower’ last summer we did tie-dye-onesie in a box These are just some… but she has so many keepsakes from loved ones, sized NB-18mo They’re all signed by their maker so she knows when she’s older”. (sic)

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

DJ Khaled shares new video with Justin Bieber

DJ Khaled shares new video with Justin Bieber

Sara Ali Khan asks fans to donate plasma as India battles new wave of coronavirus

Sara Ali Khan asks fans to donate plasma as India battles new wave of coronavirus

When Meghan Markle's friend wrote inappropriate words about royal family

When Meghan Markle's friend wrote inappropriate words about royal family
Experts break down Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘mistakes’

Experts break down Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘mistakes’
Leonardo DiCaprio to play lead role in remake of Oscar-winning Danish movie

Leonardo DiCaprio to play lead role in remake of Oscar-winning Danish movie

Prince Charles, Prince William vow to 'never open arms' to Prince Harry

Prince Charles, Prince William vow to 'never open arms' to Prince Harry
Prince William and Charles will never again extend their open arms to Harry, says royal expert

Prince William and Charles will never again extend their open arms to Harry, says royal expert

Iman Vellani spotted shooting Ms. Marvel in costume

Iman Vellani spotted shooting Ms. Marvel in costume

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli launching initiative to help Indians amid coronavirus wave

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli launching initiative to help Indians amid coronavirus wave

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turgut Alp actor thanks fans for birthday wishes

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turgut Alp actor thanks fans for birthday wishes

Netflix to unearth never seen before footage of Princess Diana in documentary

Netflix to unearth never seen before footage of Princess Diana in documentary
Caitlyn Jenner believes trans girls should not compete in girls sports

Caitlyn Jenner believes trans girls should not compete in girls sports

Latest

view all