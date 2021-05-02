Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 02 2021
Prince Charles won’t ‘extend open arms’ for Prince Harry

Sunday May 02, 2021

Experts recently shed light on Prince Harry’s decision to ‘go too far’ with his recent actions and Prince Charles’s fuming anger over it all.

The claim was brought forward by talkRADIO host Kevin O'Sullivan and during his interview with Express he was quoted saying, "We read that Harry was shocked by the frosty reception he got from some members of the Royal Family.”

"Some literally turned their back on him. He was stunned by this – I'm not sure why that was a surprise to him. It must be occurring to him how frozen out he is, how he has turned his back on his former life. There is suggestion that when he came back a few weeks ago, he was reminded of his old life."

