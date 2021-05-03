Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 03 2021
Kendall Jenner cuts a gym-honed figure as she heads to Pilates class in West Hollywood

Monday May 03, 2021

Kendall Jenner maintained her runway physique in a ruffled grey crop top and midnight blue leggings as she made her way to Pilates class in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The runway star amazed onlookers as she showed off her gym-honed figure while heading to a Pilates class in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The 25-year-old supermodel put her envy-inducing abs on display to give people a good taste of summer. She also wore a black face mask to protect herself from Covid-19.

Though she did not arrive with her entourage this time, she did come with a few essentials tucked into her handy tote bag.

Perhaps Kendall was looking to work off a few calories after playing a tequila-fueled game of truth or dare with her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality star, who has been dating Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker for over a year, was dared into telling her family she had gotten engaged.

However, Kendall quickly copped to the prank after receiving phone calls from Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian over the bombshell announcement.

