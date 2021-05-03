Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Diana was 'terrified' of the Queen

By
Web Desk

Monday May 03, 2021

Princess Diana is said to have been “terrified” by her mother-in-law the Queen.

According to royal expert Andrew Morton, the late princess was reminded that she was married to Prince Charles, the future monarch.

The author wrote that she was "governed by the fact that she was married to her older son and a future Monarch".

He added: "Diana was quite simply terrified of her mother-in-law.”

Diana would keep her manners in check as she would make sure to curtsy every time they met but would otherwise keep her distance. 

He added that Diana ”kept the formal obsequies — dropping a deep curtsy each time they met — but otherwise kept her distance."

