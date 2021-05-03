Princess Diana was 'terrified' of the Queen

Princess Diana is said to have been “terrified” by her mother-in-law the Queen.

According to royal expert Andrew Morton, the late princess was reminded that she was married to Prince Charles, the future monarch.

The author wrote that she was "governed by the fact that she was married to her older son and a future Monarch".

He added: "Diana was quite simply terrified of her mother-in-law.”

He added that Diana ”kept the formal obsequies — dropping a deep curtsy each time they met — but otherwise kept her distance."