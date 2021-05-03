Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry labeled 'weak' after failing to 'correct' Meghan Markle's claims

By
Web Desk

Monday May 03, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sit-down with Oprah Winfrey revealed some factual inaccuracies.

Meghan, who made a bulk of the accusations, spoke about their son Archie not being given a title along with not being given security.

However, her claim was stumped after the revelation of why he was not entitled to one. 

Biographer Robert Jobson, speaking to Express.co.uk, said that the Duke of Sussex should shoulder some responsibility over the accusations levied in the interview.

He said that the interview involved a lot of "confused messages".

He added that he did not think the Duchess of Sussex was lying but was "being disingenuous".

"The stuff about him not getting protection because he hasn’t been made a prince, that was completely wrong. And it’s not for the Queen to decide whether he gets protection anyway, it is for the Home Office," he said. 

"So the fact they got things wrong that slightly undermined their argument particularly with the fake marriage. I mean the Archbishop of Canterbury said that it was wrong.

"Harry must know that that is not true what she is saying. And he didn’t contradict her, he was a bit weak Harry. I don’t understand why Harry, unless he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed, didn’t understand and explain to his wife."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton disappointed with first pregnancy announcement

Kate Middleton disappointed with first pregnancy announcement

Princess Diana was 'terrified' of the Queen

Princess Diana was 'terrified' of the Queen
Monarchy 'an end game,' won't stand the test of time, says writer Hilary Mantel

Monarchy 'an end game,' won't stand the test of time, says writer Hilary Mantel
Meghan Markle might have been 'wrong' about Archie's title row all along

Meghan Markle might have been 'wrong' about Archie's title row all along
Queen told Prince William to tear up wedding guest list for this reason

Queen told Prince William to tear up wedding guest list for this reason
Royal photographer weighs in on Prince Philip's incredible support to Queen

Royal photographer weighs in on Prince Philip's incredible support to Queen
Annie Murphy admits she is bribing Dan Levy to make a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ film

Annie Murphy admits she is bribing Dan Levy to make a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ film

Josh Duhamel gushes over working with Jennifer Lopez in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Josh Duhamel gushes over working with Jennifer Lopez in 'Shotgun Wedding'
Hugh Jackman pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds to snag a role in ‘Deadpool 3’

Hugh Jackman pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds to snag a role in ‘Deadpool 3’

Reason behind Prince William boycotting social media laid bare

Reason behind Prince William boycotting social media laid bare

Selena Gomez to play an influencer addicted to social media in her new film

Selena Gomez to play an influencer addicted to social media in her new film
Billie Eilish speaks out about the prevalence of sexual exploitation of minors

Billie Eilish speaks out about the prevalence of sexual exploitation of minors

Latest

view all