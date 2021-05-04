Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck still harbour 'love' for each other, spills insider

While they remain good friends, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck still have a lot of love for each other

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck unleashed a storm on the internet after news got out that they reunited over the weekend.



The former lovers hung out with each other shortly after the Hustler actress split with her fiance Alex Rodgriguez.

While they remain good friends, Lopez and Affeck still have a lot of love for each other.

"They have spent time together in L.A. over the past week," a source revealed to PEOPLE. "They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other."



Meanwhile, insiders told Entertainment Tonight that despite their history, Affleck and Lopez are "just friends."

"Jen and Ben have remained friends over the years and the two are still just that - friends," one insider said.



In a recent interview with InStyle, Affleck gushed over the Latino singer saying he admires her a great deal.

"She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves," the Batman star said.