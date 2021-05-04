Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck still harbour 'love' for each other, spills insider

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

While they remain good friends, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck still have a lot of love for each other

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck unleashed a storm on the internet after news got out that they reunited over the weekend.

The former lovers hung out with each other shortly after the Hustler actress split with her fiance Alex Rodgriguez. 

While they remain good friends, Lopez and Affeck still have a lot of love for each other. 

"They have spent time together in L.A. over the past week," a source revealed to PEOPLE. "They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other."

Meanwhile, insiders told Entertainment Tonight that despite their history, Affleck and Lopez are "just friends."

"Jen and Ben have remained friends over the years and the two are still just that - friends," one insider said.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Affleck gushed over the Latino singer saying he admires her a great deal.

"She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves," the Batman star said.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears slams docs being made on ‘traumatizing times’ in her life

Britney Spears slams docs being made on ‘traumatizing times’ in her life
The Weeknd slams Grammys, calls them 'corrupt' amid major rule change

The Weeknd slams Grammys, calls them 'corrupt' amid major rule change
Golden Globes group floats changes to address diversity, ethics complaints

Golden Globes group floats changes to address diversity, ethics complaints
Chrissy Teigen wants a girls’ night with Meghan Markle to ‘chill’ in Archie’s coop

Chrissy Teigen wants a girls’ night with Meghan Markle to ‘chill’ in Archie’s coop
Ellen DeGeneres treats herself to a new luxury ride

Ellen DeGeneres treats herself to a new luxury ride

Prince Harry receives standing ovation at a concert in Los Angeles

Prince Harry receives standing ovation at a concert in Los Angeles
Marvel releases bone-chilling trailer to welcome fans back to the movies

Marvel releases bone-chilling trailer to welcome fans back to the movies
Jennifer Lopez leaves jaws on floors as she shows off her incredible beauty in silver jumpsuit

Jennifer Lopez leaves jaws on floors as she shows off her incredible beauty in silver jumpsuit
Bllie Eilish's one image from Vogue shoot earns more than 19 million likes within hours

Bllie Eilish's one image from Vogue shoot earns more than 19 million likes within hours
Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X announced as musical guests of concluding SNL episodes

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X announced as musical guests of concluding SNL episodes
Beyonce had unique party with former Destiny's Child members

Beyonce had unique party with former Destiny's Child members
Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's collab Save Your Tears tops US singles chart

Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's collab Save Your Tears tops US singles chart

Latest

view all