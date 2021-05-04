Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles left Diana ‘stranded and publicly humiliated’ for Camilla

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage was chockfull of drama and tensions from the get-go.

And the Prince of Wales’ anger issues and relations with ex-girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles played a big hand in causing matrimonial woes between him and the late People’s Princess—who often became a victim of humiliation at the hands of her husband.

An unearthed report by Vanity Fair revealed how the late Princess of Wales was left humiliated in 1993 during an event that was also attended by Charles’ then-mistress, Camilla.

“Earlier in the year, the royal family gathered for a reception aboard the royal yacht, H.M.Y. Britannia, moored on the Thames. As they formally departed, Charles spotted Camilla in the watching crowd,” stated the report.

The magazine described how Charles embraced Camilla while Diana was standing nearby.

“In front of an astonished throng, he quit the royal parade to go and greet her, complete with warm embrace, leaving Diana stranded amid royal protocol, publicly humiliated,” the outlet reported. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez's Vax Live concert looks drops jaws

Jennifer Lopez's Vax Live concert looks drops jaws
Scott Patterson wants Meryl Streep to join ‘Gilmore Girls’ cast for a reboot

Scott Patterson wants Meryl Streep to join ‘Gilmore Girls’ cast for a reboot
Marvel sparks a frenzy with new teaser of Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals’

Marvel sparks a frenzy with new teaser of Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals’
Pink looks back at her terrifying COVID ordeal and how she almost died

Pink looks back at her terrifying COVID ordeal and how she almost died
Anna Faris details the marital issues she faced with ex Chris Pratt

Anna Faris details the marital issues she faced with ex Chris Pratt

English music-lovers party like it’s 2019 at COVID pilot festival

English music-lovers party like it’s 2019 at COVID pilot festival
Britney Spears slams docs being made on ‘traumatizing times’ in her life

Britney Spears slams docs being made on ‘traumatizing times’ in her life
Camilla's son reveals if she will be called Queen with Charles' ascension to throne

Camilla's son reveals if she will be called Queen with Charles' ascension to throne
Why Meghan Markle pulled out of VAX Live concert last minute

Why Meghan Markle pulled out of VAX Live concert last minute

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck still harbour 'love' for each other, spills insider

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck still harbour 'love' for each other, spills insider

The Weeknd slams Grammys, calls them 'corrupt' amid major rule change

The Weeknd slams Grammys, calls them 'corrupt' amid major rule change
Golden Globes group floats changes to address diversity, ethics complaints

Golden Globes group floats changes to address diversity, ethics complaints

Latest

view all