Kate Middleton makes heart breaking admission of experiencing mom guilt

While the Covid-19 pandemic gave Kate Middleton the opportunity to spend time with her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that was not always the case.

In an interview with Giovanna Fletcher on Happy Mum, Happy Baby last year, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed how much guilt she felt when she would be observing her royal duty.

She admitted that leaving her trio at home was a “constant challenge” as they would ask why she could not stay with them.

When asked if she feels mom guilt she said: "Yes absolutely – and anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying.

"Yep, all the time. Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here, George and Charlotte were like 'Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off as school this morning?'

"It's a constant challenge – you hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren't necessarily working and aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life.

"[You're] always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby."

She also shared how she dealt with her feelings.

"The more people you have around your children who are safe and loving and caring, the better.

"So yeah – it was a real weight off my shoulders that actually it's not totally my responsibility to do everything, because you know we all have good days, bad days - and you can dilute that with others who aren't on that particular day struggling.

"I think it makes such a difference for your child, keeping them as constant and happy as possible."